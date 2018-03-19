Edmund de Waal OBE reappointed to the Royal Mint Advisory Committee

HM Treasury today (19 March 2018) announced the reappointment of Edmund de Waal OBE to the Royal Mint Advisory Committee. The reappointment will be for a term of five years.

The Royal Mint Advisory Committee on the Design of Coins, Medals, Seals and Decorations was established in 1922 with the personal approval of King George V. Its purpose is to advise the Chancellor of the Exchequer on new designs for United Kingdom coins and to advise other government departments on new designs for official medals and seals. It is classed as an Advisory Non-Departmental Public Body (Lower Tier).

Edmund de Waal is an artist and a writer on the history of art, and has brought valuable expertise on these subjects to the committee. The appointment was made in accordance with the Code of Practice published by the Commissioner for Public Appointments.

Further information

All appointments are made on merit and political activity plays no part in the selection process. However, in accordance with the original Nolan recommendations, there is a requirement for appointees’ political activity (if any declared) to be made public. Mr De Waal has confirmed he has not engaged in any political activity in the last five years. He is also a Trustee of the Victoria & Albert Museum.