EA to allow surface water management variation at Preston New Rd

Permission to vary arrangements for the management of surface water drainage at Cuadrilla’s Preston New Road site in Little Plumpton have today (01 May) been granted by the Environment Agency.

The decision follows a rigorous assessment of Cuadrilla’s proposals, as well as all comments submitted during a public consultation.

Cuadrilla is required to remove and process rainwater that falls on its Preston New Road site and the variation to the permit sets out the conditions that must be followed in order to manage this process.

Steve Molyneux, environment manager for Lancashire, said: