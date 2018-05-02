Press release
EA to allow surface water management variation at Preston New Rd
The Environment Agency has given permission to vary arrangements for the management of surface water drainage at Cuadrilla’s Preston New Road site.
Permission to vary arrangements for the management of surface water drainage at Cuadrilla’s Preston New Road site in Little Plumpton have today (01 May) been granted by the Environment Agency.
The decision follows a rigorous assessment of Cuadrilla’s proposals, as well as all comments submitted during a public consultation.
Cuadrilla is required to remove and process rainwater that falls on its Preston New Road site and the variation to the permit sets out the conditions that must be followed in order to manage this process.
Steve Molyneux, environment manager for Lancashire, said:
After completing a thorough assessment of Cuadrilla’s application and all of the responses to our public consultation, we are satisfied that the regulatory controls in place provide a high level of protection for people and the environment.
My team will now enforce the conditions we have set to ensure the ongoing protection of the local water courses.