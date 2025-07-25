E3 Leaders’ Statement on the Situation in Gaza and the West Bank: 25 July 2025

The time has come to end the war in Gaza. We urge all parties to bring an end to the conflict by reaching an immediate ceasefire. We call for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages who have been held captive by Hamas since October 7, 2023. A negotiated ceasefire is the best chance to bring the hostages home, end the anguish of their families and finally bring relief to the civilian population in Gaza. The disarmament of Hamas is imperative, and Hamas must have no role in the future of Gaza. We reaffirm our commitment to supporting the diplomatic efforts of the United States, Qatar, and Egypt.

The humanitarian catastrophe that we are witnessing in Gaza must end now. The most basic needs of the civilian population, including access to water and food, must be met without any further delay. Withholding essential humanitarian assistance to the civilian population is unacceptable. We call on the Israeli Government to immediately lift restrictions on the flow of aid and urgently allow the UN and humanitarian NGOs to carry out their work in order to take action against starvation. Israel must uphold its obligations under international humanitarian law.

We firmly oppose all efforts to impose Israeli sovereignty over the Occupied Palestinian Territories. Threats of annexation, settlements and acts of settler violence against Palestinians undermine the prospects for a negotiated two-state solution.

We are committed to working together with our international partners including at the United Nations to develop a specific and credible plan for the next phase in Gaza that will put in place transitional governance and security arrangements, and ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid at scale. This must be accompanied by the withdrawal of Israeli forces and the removal of Hamas leadership, as key steps towards a negotiated two-state solution.

We stand ready to take further action to support an immediate ceasefire and a political process that leads to lasting security and peace for Israelis, Palestinians and the entire region.