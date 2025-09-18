Durham soldier of World War One laid to rest 109 years after death

The burial service, organised by the MOD ’s Joint Casualty and Compassionate Centre ( JCCC ), took place at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission’s Warlencourt British Cemetery on the Somme. The service was supported by serving soldiers from 5th Battalion The Rifles and attended by members of the Rounsley family, including his granddaughter, Jacqueline Fraser.

The service for the soldiers was led by Rev'd John Storey of 5th Bn The Rifles (Crown Copyright)

The remains of Sjt Rounsley were found with the two unknown soldiers in March 2021, during the installation of a wind turbine near Le Sars. Sjt Rounsley and one of the other men were wearing insigina of The Durham Light Infantry. They were found lying on top of each other in what appeared to have been a shell hole. After extensive research by the Joint Casualty and Compassionate Centre’s Commemorations Team, Sjt Rounsley was identified when his great nephew took a DNA test. The War Detectives will continue working to confirm the suspected identity of the second Durham Light Infantry soldier.

Jacqueline Fraser said:

I am one of Richard’s five remaining grandchildren and none of us ever thought our grandfather’s remains would be found 109 years after he fell on the Somme. The diligent work of the ‘War Detectives’ has brought Richard back into the fold with his grandchildren and other family members. We are truly grateful for this opportunity to express our appreciation for the care and honour shown.

The military party with the family of Sjt Rounsley at the graveside (Crown Copyright)

JCCC Caseworker Rosie Barron said:

It has been a privilege to work with The Rifles to organise this burial service and share this journey with his family. Sergeant Rounsley was a family man whose death significantly impacted subsequent generations of his family. The discovery has brought his long dispersed family back together.

Sergeant Rounsley, a miner, and father of four from Tanfield, County Durham, enlisted on 12 September 1914. He was killed on 5 October 1916 during shelling near Le Sars, aged 30.

The grave will now be cared for in perpetuity by CWGC .

The service was conducted by the Reverend John Storey CF, Chaplain to 5th Battalion The Rifles.

Reverend Storey said:

It is both an honour and a privilege to participate in the burial of these men. As we lay to rest Sjt Rounsley and his two unknown comrades, we remember the sacrifice that so many men of their generation made, and the sacrifice that their families made too, often never knowing where their loved ones lay. Today we honour our commitment never to forget any of those who make the ultimate sacrifice for their country: we will remember them.

Commemorations Case Officer at the CWGC , Dr. Daniel Seaton, said: