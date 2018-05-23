Dstl ranked in the Top 100 employers for school leavers...again!

The announcements were made at the All About Schools Leavers award ceremony in London. The employer rankings are based entirely on the opinions and real-life experiences of apprentices and school-leaver trainees. Third-year Dstl engineering apprentice Verity Jackson highlighted the current apprenticeship scheme at Dstl, by winning the School Leaver of the Year award.

Verity was nominated for all the work she does above and beyond her apprenticeship. She champions apprenticeships at careers fairs and supports education outreach activities. Part of her evidence for the award nomination was her part in creating a model 3D submarine for seven-year-old Jacob. She has been recognised by her colleagues for her dedication and hard work in her day job at Dstl.

Dstl Chief Executive Gary Aitkenhead said:

This is a fantastic achievement. Hundreds of other apprentices were nominated from a wide range of diverse industries. The award judges are made up an independent panel who choose one overall winner from ten finalists – so being awarded School Leaver of the Year is a huge accolade. Well done Verity, we are very proud.

Verity said: