Dstl opens apprenticeship recruitment campaign for 2018

At the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory ( Dstl ), we work to harness science and technology ( S&T ) to protect our nation – bringing together the best ideas in sometimes unexpected ways.

Because we provide the UK government with specialist S&T research, advice and analysis, our work is often sensitive or international in nature. Much is operationally critical and has the potential to save many lives. All of it is fascinating.

Crucially, we work with other brilliant people – collaborating with everyone from small companies and world-class universities to large defence companies and other nations. Together, we develop battle-winning technologies, based on deep and widespread research, to support UK military operations now and into the future.

We are on the lookout for apprentices to join us at Dstl . Alongside your training you will earn money and get the chance to work on mind-blowing projects in a truly unique environment. It’s an inspiring setting where you can develop wide-ranging skills and gain experience, while learning from some of the brightest minds in the UK.

Electrical Engineering Apprenticeship

Dstl employs some of the world’s brightest people. We are always on the lookout for talented, dedicated, creative and innovative individuals to join us.

As an electrical engineer apprentice you will be on a 3 year structured training programme with the chance to experience work across Dstl on different work placements. You will be part of a team of highly skilled and dedicated employees based at our Porton Down site in Salisbury.

Embedded Electronics System and Design Engineer Apprenticeship

Do you want to really make a difference? Be part of an internationally recognised team? Use your practical and theoretical electronics experience?

Join our Platform Systems Division as a degree apprentice. The division supports the Ministry of Defence and other government departments in a broad range of groundbreaking technical research areas. We respond to current and future demands ensuring that the UK retains a battle-winning advantage.

We strengthen and protect our armed forces through groundbreaking technical research. It means safeguarding armoured vehicles, warships and aircraft against the harshest combat environments and providing the most advanced weapon capabilities. Crucially, we ensure that all of this technology and equipment across the military operates together seamlessly.

Cyber and Information Systems Degree Apprenticeship

Do you have a passion for technology? At Dstl we’re looking for people that live and breathe technology. Maybe you have a flare for:

Creativity

Systems thinking

Innovation

Digital embracement

To ensure we stay ahead of the game, we are always on the lookout for talented, dedicated, creative and innovative individuals to contribute to our team. If you think this sounds like you, we would love to hear from you. Cyber and Information Systems Division is the digital hub of the lab with cutting edge facilities. You could be supporting our world-class cyber capability and countering attacks in cyber-space.

This is not a stereotypical ‘computer hacker’ role – it takes an incredible variety of people to achieve our goals. Here you’ll use your computer skills to advance the tools, techniques and tradecrafts required to ensure the UK is able to establish a world-class cyber capability, including the ability to counter-attack in cyberspace.

Data Analyst Apprenticeship

Our Defence and Security Analysis Division supports the Ministry of Defence and other government departments to ensure intelligent decision making is at the heart of the UK Defence and Security. We develop innovative analytical tools and techniques to take advantage of new advances in science and technology, and provide experienced human and social science advice to maximise the performance of whole systems across the Ministry of Defence and government.

We have a number of project areas in which could work spanning the breadth of UK’s Defence and Security including: the Air and Maritime environments; Modelling and Simulation, Wargaming and statistics; Policy analysis and support; and Human and Social Sciences.

This is an excellent apprenticeship opportunity in Dstl , a Ministry of Defence Agency, for a Data Analyst within the Defence and Security Analysis Division with excellent future career prospects in Data Science, Analysis and the Defence Enterprise.

You will be joining our team of highly skilled and dedicated employees based primarily at our Portsdown West site in Fareham.

Associate Project Management Apprenticeship

Do you want a role where you can show off your organisational skills?

We have an exciting opportunity to join Dstl as an Associate Project Manager Apprentice. You will get to work with our Project Managers in delivering exciting projects giving science and technology support to Defence customers.

Opportunities are available in either our Platform Systems or Defence and Security Analysis Division, where you can support the management of some exciting projects.

Commercial Apprenticeship

Can you communicate effectively, work as part of a team, think on your feet, have the drive to deliver and get things done and able to take personal responsibility for your work and continuous development?

There are apprenticeship vacancies in our Commercial function, based at either of our Portsdown West, Fareham or Porton Down, Salisbury sites.

You will work alongside our Procurement professionals and have a unique opportunity to work at the forefront of Defence research procuring a variety of requirements from materials for our laboratories to delivering research requirements through a range of procurement routes including framework contracts.

Laboratory Technician Apprenticeship

Do you have a passion for science; are you enthusiastic, motivated and willing to learn?

We have an exciting opportunity to join Dstl as a laboratory technician apprentice within our Chemical Biological and Radiological Division (CBR), at Porton Down, Salisbury. Our CBR division is the UK’s centre of excellence for chemical, biological, radiological and medical science and technology within government.

We provide an integrated capability, delivering longer term research as well as short term advice and consultancy. You will get to work on exciting projects and work alongside internationally renowned scientists. We need people who can use their skills to innovate and develop technologies which give our country the winning edge.

As an apprentice at Dstl you will learn the technical elements of running a lab, maintaining stock and working on project work that truly makes a difference.

