News story
Dstl forensic expertise secures conviction for Parsons Green Bomber
The contribution of Dstl scientists in the recent court case of the Parsons Green bomber
The Parsons Green bomber was jailed for life last week after experts from the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) provided evidence at the trial.
As well as Dstl’s lead scientist providing expert evidence at the Old Bailey, case officers at the Forensic Explosives Laboratory, part of the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory, forensically examined 50 items in relation to the incident at Parsons Green and produced expert witness statements for the court. In the aftermath of the incident two Dstl scientists deployed to the scene to support the Counter Terrorism Command and provide advice on a forensic recovery strategy.
A request for the attendance of third scientist at the home address of the suspect was also supported. Ahmed Hassan has been described as “dangerous and devious” by a judge as he was jailed for life for planting a bomb on a tube train at Parsons Green in September 2017. Hassan’s device partially exploded, injuring 51.
Dstl Chief Executive Gary Aitkenhead said:
This is just one example of Dstl scientists providing world-class expertise which helps to keep people safe. As well as this high-profile case, our Forensic Explosive Laboratory staff work with our homeland security agencies on a whole range of prevention and investigative tasks.