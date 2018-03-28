Dstl forensic expertise secures conviction for Parsons Green Bomber

The Parsons Green bomber was jailed for life last week after experts from the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) provided evidence at the trial.

As well as Dstl’s lead scientist providing expert evidence at the Old Bailey, case officers at the Forensic Explosives Laboratory, part of the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory, forensically examined 50 items in relation to the incident at Parsons Green and produced expert witness statements for the court. In the aftermath of the incident two Dstl scientists deployed to the scene to support the Counter Terrorism Command and provide advice on a forensic recovery strategy.

A request for the attendance of third scientist at the home address of the suspect was also supported. Ahmed Hassan has been described as “dangerous and devious” by a judge as he was jailed for life for planting a bomb on a tube train at Parsons Green in September 2017. Hassan’s device partially exploded, injuring 51.

Dstl Chief Executive Gary Aitkenhead said: