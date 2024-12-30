Dstl experts recognised in the King's New Year Honours 2025

Awards Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire ( OBE ) awarded for outstanding contributions to Science and Defence

Joint Commander's Commendation ( JCC ) recognises exceptional operational impact and strategic expertise

Dstl Fellow, Petra Oyston, has been made an OBE for her ground-breaking work leading the development of the UK’s engineering and synthetic biology research.

Drawing on expertise from across multiple scientific disciplines, she has addressed enduring challenges in defence and security, focusing on disruptive innovations that enhance the UK Armed Forces’ capabilities.

She said:

“It is an incredible honour to receive this recognition for my work in synthetic and engineering biology. This honour reflects the collaborative efforts of a brilliant, multidisciplinary team dedicated to tackling some of the most complex challenges in defence and security.

“I am proud to contribute to innovations that strengthen the UK Armed Forces and national resilience.”

Richard Walker, a Dstl Operational Analyst, has received a prestigious JCC for his exceptional contribution during a recent humanitarian operation.

Deployed to support the Joint Task Force Commander, Richard made a profound impact through his expertise in operational planning and strategic decision-making.

Reflecting on the award, Richard said:

“It’s very fulfilling to be the conduit for pan- Dstl support in an operational setting. The work we do daily is incredibly important, and being part of an urgent operational situation is immensely rewarding.

“Receiving this recognition is both an honour and a pleasant surprise.”

A true ambassador for Dstl , Richard demonstrated the indispensable value of scientific knowledge and innovative problem-solving in high-priority humanitarian operations. His intellectual rigour and data-driven approach showcased the power of diverse perspectives in shaping effective strategies.

Dr Paul Hollinshead, Chief Executive of Dstl , praised the honourees:

“These awards highlight the critical impact of science, analysis, and diverse thinking on decision-making at the highest levels. Their professionalism and commitment are instrumental in delivering mission success through science and technology advantage.”