Dstl announces support of 2018’s Year of Engineering

The Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) is proud to announce its support of the Government’s pledge to make 2018 the Year of Engineering. As a key campaign partner, Dstl will be promoting its state-of-the-art engineering work to demonstrate the creativity involved in designing solutions for military and security customers. With many internationally recognised subject experts, Dstl’s skilled scientists and engineers are fantastic role models who can help young people, and their parents and teachers, see the potential of a future career in engineering.

In 2017, Dstl recruited 80 graduates and 27 apprentices across our divisions, who work on some of the UK’s most exciting and interesting science and technology programmes, many of which have international and well as national implications. Engineers at Dstl work in a wide range of engineering disciplines including mechanical, electrical, materials and software. Every day they are working on a range of high-profile and exciting engineering projects including the Queen Elizabeth class of carriers, the F-35 Lightning II, unmanned aerial vehicles, ballistic protection and cyber security.

The Year of Engineering activities will build on Dstl’s current Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) outreach programme with schools and universities, which sees its STEM Ambassadors out and about meeting as many young people as possible to help inspire the next generation of engineers.

Dr Bryn Hughes, Dstl Technical Director, said: