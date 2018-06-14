Drug-related harms in homeless populations: public evidence gathering day

The public evidence gathering day will take place on Tuesday 3 July in Manchester.

The day will commence at 10.30am and the working group will hear presentations from a number of invited stakeholders. The public session is expected to finish at 3pm.

This evidence gathering day will be open to members of the public who wish to observe the day’s proceedings. There will also be an opportunity to ask questions of ACMD Recovery Committee members.

If you would like to attend please email the ACMD secretariat to reserve a place: ACMD@homeoffice.gsi.gov.uk.