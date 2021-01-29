Drug dealer jailed after MOD Police Crime Command operation

Drug dealer Jacob Bullen (26) was arrested in possession of just over 1 kilogram of cocaine with a street value of £75,000, an electronic currency note counting machine and multiple mobile phones.

His arrest in Everton, supported by Merseyside Police, followed a proactive intelligence gathering police operation by Ministry of Defence Police ( MDP ) detectives.

Bullen, who was already on a suspended sentence for possession with intent to supply controlled drugs from a previous offence, pleaded guilty to a similar offence at Liverpool Crown Court, where he was jailed for a total 6 years and 8 months on Friday 29 January 2021.

Quantity of white powder seized. 2021 Crown copyright.

Det Supt Raffaele D’Orsi, Head of Intelligence and Investigations for MDP Crime Command, said: