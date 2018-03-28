Drug-addict who burgled homes and a school to feed his habit has sentence increased

A prolific Essex burglar has had his sentence increased after the Solicitor General, Robert Buckland QC MP, referred it for being too low.

In late 2017 James Zammutt-Cook, aged 27, burgled three homes, stealing a range of personal belongings from families, such as jewellery and a wallet. After his arrest, Zammutt-Cook also admitted to a further 24 offences, which totalled over £20,000 of loss to victims, and were motivated by a desire to fund his drug habit.

Zammutt-Cook was originally jailed for 2 years and 5 months at Chelmsford Crown Court. Today, after the Solicitor General’s reference, the Court of Appeal increased his sentence to 3 years and 9 months in prison.

Commenting on the sentence increase, the Solicitor General said: