Dr Fox announces private sector ties to boost UK exports

The UK’s export credit agency and Atkins International, a world leader in international project management and engineering projects, have agreed to work together to grow the company’s UK supply chain and boost UK exports.

Under the partnership, UK Export Finance ( UKEF ) and Atkins will identify and promote opportunities for UK infrastructure and engineering suppliers on Atkins’ projects backed by UKEF financing. This will help UK companies secure business across more than 15 international markets, boosting their export sales and revenue.

The announcement will be made today by International Trade Secretary, Dr Liam Fox MP, at the government’s first UK Trade and Export Finance Forum, hosted by UKEF and the Department for International Trade (DIT).

Dr Fox will also announce UKEF support of more than £100 million for the construction of the fourth phase of the Dubai World Trade Centre by ASGC UK.

Phase four will see the construction of an onsite hotel and will generate significant business for UK businesses, with nearly half of the supplies and services for project expected to come from the UK. This builds on UKEF support for the first three phases of the project which also included significant UK content.

International Trade Secretary, Dr Liam Fox MP, will say:

The UK’s reputation for high-quality manufacturing and highly-skilled construction is renowned the world over. This government, through UK Export Finance, is taking a proactive approach to bringing business to the UK, with wide-reaching benefits for both individual UK businesses and the UK export economy as a whole.

In UK Export Finance, the UK’s export community truly has a world-class export credit agency.

After Dr Fox’s speech, Baroness Fairhead, Minister of State for Trade and Export Promotion, will deliver an address on her ambitions for UK exporters. Her speech will highlight government support that is available for businesses that want to start exporting today and the government’s forthcoming Export Strategy.

The UK Trade and Export Finance Forum is designed to boost understanding of export finance and support available from the UK’s export credit agency among the UK business community. It will be attended by 400 representatives of UK and international business and finance.

Among those speaking will be:

John Mahon, the newly appointed Director General for Exports at the Department for International Trade

Antonia Romeo, Permanent Secretary of the Department for International Trade

Louis Taylor, CEO of UK Export Finance

Baroness Northover, HM Trade Envoy for Angola and Zambia

Baroness Nicholson, HM Trade Envoy for Iraq, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan

Senior representatives from major UK exporter Alexander Dennis and multinational companies General Electric and Bechtel

DIT’s Export Hub will be stationed outside the forum at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre as part of the Exporting is GREAT campaign. It will showcase the campaign’s export champions from across the UK and trade experts will be on hand to offer advice on exporting.

Further information

This year UKEF has increased – and in many cases, doubled – its financial capacity to support exports to over 100 markets around the world, as the UK seeks to enforce its position as a leading player in the global market, and make world-leading UK expertise, products and services accessible to buyers around the world.