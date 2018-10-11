Dounreay awards £22m waste store contract

The project will see an existing above ground intermediate level waste store extended to house intermediate level waste that is expected to be processed and packaged as part of the site’s clean-up. Passively safe containers will be kept in long-term storage within the facility in accordance with Scottish Government policy.

Work is expected to begin this month and take around 3 years to complete.

Construction Director David Hubbard said:

This contract represents an important step in the long-term management of the site’s waste. It is just one of several contracts being awarded to ensure we continue to reduce hazards and make progress towards the site’s interim end state. The next few years will see us construct several new facilities to support the programme as well as starting to demolish a number of redundant structures.

Around 100 people are expected to work on the project. GRAHAM has also committed to a series of community development initiatives, such as work placements and the recruitment of trainee positions, as part of Dounreay’s requirement for its supply chain partners to consider how they can support Caithness and North Sutherland’s socio-economic agenda. It plans to work with local training suppliers to develop its workforce involved in the project, including supporting some to achieve NVQ level 2 and above qualifications.

Leo Martin, GRAHAM Managing Director – Civil Engineering, added:

This is an important project on behalf of Dounreay and will support the continued transformation of the nuclear site into a safe, secure area. We have already established a strong partnership with Dounreay Site Restoration Limited (DSRL), stretching back to 2012, and will once again apply our collaborative approach and technical expertise to maximise the success of this project.

This will be the latest in a series of facilities built to safely manage legacy waste at the Caithness plant. Two disposal vaults for low level waste have already been successfully constructed adjacent to the site by the same contractor.

Dounreay is Scotland’s largest nuclear decommissioning project and is widely recognised as one of Europe’s most complex nuclear closure programmes. The work is being delivered by DSRL, a company owned by Cavendish Dounreay Partnership, on behalf of the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority.