Domestic abuser to spend more time behind bars

A man who inflicted years of abuse on his partner will spend longer in prison after Solicitor General, Robert Buckland QC MP, referred his sentence to the Court of Appeal for being too low.

Andrew Parkin, 53, subjected his then partner, and mother of his 3 children to years of controlling and coercive behaviour. Over that period he demanded to know where she was at all times, required her to answer his numerous calls immediately, and visited family members if he couldn’t find her. This behaviour continued even when the relationship had ended and he had moved out to live with his new girlfriend.

This behaviour culminated in him raping his victim on 3 occasions in August 2017.

Parkin was originally sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court in September where he received 7 years imprisonment for 3 counts of rape and one count of controlling and coercive behaviour. The Court of Appeal has quashed the original sentence and increased it to 12 years in prison.

Speaking after the hearing, the Solicitor General said: