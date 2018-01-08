Director on the move

David has been at the organisation for more than 9 years, having initially joined the then Highways Agency as Procurement Director, before becoming Executive Director for Procurement and Commercial activities in 2013. He has decided to take a new role with HS2 Limited.

Chief Executive Jim O’Sullivan said:

As a highly valued member of the Executive team David has taken the business through the significant changes from Highways Agency to Highways England and our subsequent growth and development. He has steered the development of our supplier relationships and new contract forms which have enabled the delivery of the £15bn road investment strategy – the biggest investment in roads in a generation. I would like to warmly thank David for all he has achieved during his tenure and wish him well for the future.

David said:

It has been a privilege and a pleasure to work for Highways England during a hugely important period for the company. For me personally the last nine years have been a time of huge change, learning and growth, I am very grateful for the fantastic opportunities and support offered by friends and colleagues – thank you all. My decision to leave is a difficult one for me, but one taken for the right reasons in terms of my family and my career. I wish everyone here every success in the future as Highways England continues to grow and develop.

Interim arrangements are being put in place to lead Commercial and Procurement until a permanent successor is appointed.