Direct Rail Services to the rescue

The DRS Thunderbird locomotive rescued passengers, including some of its own employees, when the Pendolino’s journey was delayed by a fallen tree in the wake of Storm Hector.

DRS, based in Carlisle, was proud to support Virgin Trains and help to keep the network moving during the adverse conditions which disrupted the UK rail network, particularly the West Coast Mainline.

Meanwhile, Sellafield’s Fire and Rescue teams were among those deployed from across Cumbria to tackle a clifftop grass fire at St Bees Head last week.