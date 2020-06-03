DIO completes essential improvements at RNAS Yeovilton

The project included work to improve essential access and egress to its sites from the public highway and provision of a new Fuel Bowser Vehicle Park which will remove the potential risk of a fuel spillage from the fuel tankers used on site. Additional works included bringing an existing gymnasium back into use and improvements to an electronic firing range.

Final work on the contract was completed and officially handed over to the Royal Navy this week, 1 month ahead of the customer agreed delivery date.

All parties have collaboratively worked to maintain momentum on the project and deliver this essential project for the MOD . The project adapted working practices to ensure health and safety of all staff following new government and construction industry guidelines related to Covid-19.

Of particular importance was ensuring that disruption to public highway was kept to an absolute minimum and that the work did not disrupt Navy flying operations. DIO ’s approach ensured that the Navy was able to continue all of their critical outputs while the work was taking place. Navy was also able to continue with activities including Navy Air Day which is a huge public event.

Simon Jones, DIO Senior Project Manager, said:

DIO is proud to deliver this project at RNAS Yeovilton which has improved the infrastructure and buildings on the site. We used our expertise throughout DIO along with our partners Mott Macdonald and Galliford Try Ltd to deliver this technically challenging project. The project team worked together collaboratively to overcome a range of construction challenges which required continual rescheduling and working in multiple areas simultaneously to complete the project ahead of schedule especially in these unprecedented times. I am very proud how all parties pulled together to complete their respective tasks for this Defence project.

Mark Wusthoff, Area Director for Galliford Try Building South West, said: