DIO awards new delivery partner contracts for US Visiting Forces sites

The Delivery Partner Technical Support contracts have been awarded to AECOM, Tetra Tech and Mace, which is a consortium of Mace, Turner Townsend and Atkins. They have been brought in to maintain oversight of project performance and to provide information to DIO that enables appropriate and timely intervention to keep the programmes on track to meet their objectives. They will also be responsible for project management technical services including technical design and managing construction.

DIO’s Air Programme Director, Steve Rix, said:

I am pleased to welcome our Delivery Partners to the DIO USVF Infrastructure Programme team and look forward to working with them to ensure we continue to support our USVF customers’ needs, enabling them to execute missions from their bases in the UK.

The contracts will initially run for five years as the USVF continue to increase their investment in the UK estate.