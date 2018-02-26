Digital and service solutions to NHS challenges: apply for funds

Innovate UK is to invest up to £4.5 million on behalf of the Office for Life Sciences in projects that combine digital and service innovations to significantly improve healthcare.

NHS England is to invest a further £1.5 million specifically in projects that apply digital approaches to supporting people with type 2 diabetes.

Test in real-world settings

We are seeking initial expressions of interest from both businesses with innovative digital projects and NHS organisations willing to lead a series of trials.

Successful applicants will be invited to a workshop where they will be able to meet and select partners. Consortia will then be invited to submit a detailed application to apply for funding.

It is part of the NHS test beds programme that aims to help innovators work with the NHS and test innovations in products and process in real-world settings.

Projects must meet NHS priorities

Business should have a market-ready digital product that meets safety and regulatory standards and could address a health and care challenge.

Projects will need to meet the priorities set by NHS England in its 5 Year Forward View.

NHS organisations must have a clearly defined health and care challenge and be willing to lead a consortium that will test whether a combination of product and service innovation can address that challenge.

Projects must produce significant significant health improvements at the same or lower cost.

Competition information