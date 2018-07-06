DHSC buys land to support development of life sciences facility in east London

The Department of Health and Social Care is buying the land in east London for £77 million.

Barts Health NHS Trust had previously announced the plans to develop the under-used land, which includes the former outpatients department and dental hospital.

Predicted benefits of the planned development include:

new treatments being available to patients faster

the creation of thousands of jobs

attracting an estimated £11 billion of outside investment to the borough

The trust is also looking to confirm plans for 168 homes for NHS staff through a planning consent agreement with a neighbouring development.

Health Minister James O’Shaughnessy said: