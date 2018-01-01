News story
DFID staff recognised in New Year Honours
Dr Phil Evans and Bill Kilby recognised in the New Year Honour list
Two individuals named on 2018’s New Year’s Honours List have been recognised for their work at the Department for International Development.
Dr Phil Evans has been made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE), for his services to humanitarian relief, while Bill Kilby has been made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for services to International Development.
International Development Secretary, Penny Mordaunt, said:
UK Aid has saved lives and delivered hope in some of the poorest, most desperate and disaster stricken parts of the world throughout 2017. I am delighted to see that the individual contributions of Phil and Bill have been recognised in this year’s Honours and I congratulate them both.
For many, the festive season is a time for family and friends to come together. Yet so often, our humanitarian workers sacrifice this time to ensure UK aid gets to those who need it most, saving and improving millions of lives around the world.
We can all be exceptionally proud of the good that they do.