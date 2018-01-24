Developing new ways to diagnose asthma: apply for funding

Asthma UK and Innovate UK have up to £1.25 million to invest in ideas for improving the diagnosis of asthma so patients can more quickly receive better, personalised treatment.

Improving diagnosis and treatment

Each patient’s asthma is unique and has individual triggers that vary over time.

Current tests for asthma often lead to misdiagnosis and mean patients have to receive trial treatments to find what works for them. Up to 40% of people are put on the wrong treatment initially. Diagnosing asthma in pre-school children is extremely difficult.

Asthma UK is dedicated to improving the health and well-being of the 5.4 million people in the UK whose lives are affected by asthma. It is contributing up to £750,000 to this joint funding competition, with Innovate UK investing £500,000.

The competition is seeking proposals with potential for adoption or commercialisation. They should address a number of challenges including:

develop quick, accurate, reliable, low-cost, non-invasive tools capable of differentiating between different and changing asthma types

develop specific tools for under 5-years-olds able to predict those at risk of persistent asthma

prevent over and under-diagnosis of asthma using tools such as biomarkers, lung-function tests and ‘-omics’ technologies

use emerging technologies to ‘mechanise’ diagnostic processes in primary care and provide support to non-experts

Competition information