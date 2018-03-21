Developing healthcare innovations: apply for business funding

The Biomedical Catalyst fund has up to £10 million to invest in innovative projects that tackle some of the biggest healthcare challenges in the world.

Better and more efficient

A growing and ageing population is creating a need for better, more efficient health services.

The fund is a partnership between Innovate UK and the Medical Research Council. It aims to support innovative ideas across the life sciences sector, to make ideas from research and academia a reality.

Support is available across disciplines

Funding support is available in any sector or discipline including:

stratified healthcare

advanced therapies, such as gene and cell therapies

diagnostics

medical technologies and devices

Projects should develop innovative healthcare products, technologies and processes. This could include projects that aim to:

prevent disease or manage chronic health conditions

detect or diagnose disease earlier

provide tailored treatments that change the underlying disease or offer cures

There are 2 funding competitions being run. These are for:

feasibility studies to explore and evaluate the commercial potential of early-stage ideas. Up to £2 million is available

early-stage projects to create sufficient data to support later testing of products in a clinical or other relevant setting. Up to £8 million is available

Competition information