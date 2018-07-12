News story
Developing game-changing business innovations: apply for funding
Organisations can apply for a share of up to £20 million to support development of innovative technologies that could provide economic growth for the UK.
Innovate UK has up to £20 million to invest in the best new ideas for products and services developed from cutting-edge technologies.
Ideas can come from any area of technology, science or engineering, including arts, design and creative industries, and can be applied in any sector of the economy.
The competition is part of Innovate UK’s open funding programme and will support a range of projects from feasibility studies to longer industrial research and experimental development projects.
Projects must demonstrate they have a game-changing idea that could lead to new commercial products, processes or services.
Alongside this competition, there is also an opportunity for businesses to apply for Knowledge Transfer Partnerships (KTPs).
Competition information
- the competition opens on 12 July 2018, and the deadline for applications is at midday on 12 September 2018
- projects can be led by a business working alone or with partners or by a research and technology organisation. All projects must include at least 1 SME
- we expect projects to range in size between £25,000 and £2 million and to last between 6 and 36 months
- businesses could attract up to 70% of their project costs
- a briefing event will be held on 20 July 2018