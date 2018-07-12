Developing game-changing business innovations: apply for funding

Innovate UK has up to £20 million to invest in the best new ideas for products and services developed from cutting-edge technologies.

Ideas can come from any area of technology, science or engineering, including arts, design and creative industries, and can be applied in any sector of the economy.

The competition is part of Innovate UK’s open funding programme and will support a range of projects from feasibility studies to longer industrial research and experimental development projects.

Projects must demonstrate they have a game-changing idea that could lead to new commercial products, processes or services.

Alongside this competition, there is also an opportunity for businesses to apply for Knowledge Transfer Partnerships (KTPs).

Competition information