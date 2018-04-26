News story
Developing cutting-edge commercial ideas: apply for funding
Businesses can apply for a share of up to £20 million to develop ideas for innovative new products and services in any sector of the economy.
Innovate UK has up to £20 million to invest in cutting-edge ideas that could have an economic impact.
Projects can work on disruptive and game-changing ideas in any sector of the economy or any field of technology.
They can be of various kinds from small feasibility studies to longer industrial research or experimental development projects.
Alongside this competition, there is also an opportunity for businesses to apply for Knowledge Transfer Partnerships (KTPs).
Competition information
- the competition opens on 10 May 2018, and the deadline for applications is at midday on 11 July 2018
- it is open to businesses working alone or with other businesses and researchers
- projects must include at least one micro, small or medium-sized enterprise
- we expect projects to range in size between £25,000 and £2 million and for them to last between 6 and 36 months
- businesses could attract up to 70% of their project costs
- a briefing event will be held on 14 May 2018
Published 26 April 2018