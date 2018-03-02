Develop your innovative business idea: extra funding available

There is even more money available to UK businesses to work on projects to develop new or novel products, processes and services. Innovate UK is to invest a further £4 million in its open competition, taking the total amount of funding up to £19 million.

A range of technology or business areas

In this competition we are looking for innovative ideas across a range of technology and business areas, including art and design, media and creative industries, as well as science.

Projects should be disruptive and significantly different to anything that’s already on the market or in development. They can range from short feasibility studies to longer industrial research or experimental development projects.

Importantly, in completing the project there must be the potential for it to create commercial or economic growth.

Competition information