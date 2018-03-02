News story
Develop your innovative business idea: extra funding available
Additional funding for UK businesses to develop game-changing products and services that create economic impact takes total up to £19 million.
There is even more money available to UK businesses to work on projects to develop new or novel products, processes and services. Innovate UK is to invest a further £4 million in its open competition, taking the total amount of funding up to £19 million.
A range of technology or business areas
In this competition we are looking for innovative ideas across a range of technology and business areas, including art and design, media and creative industries, as well as science.
Projects should be disruptive and significantly different to anything that’s already on the market or in development. They can range from short feasibility studies to longer industrial research or experimental development projects.
Importantly, in completing the project there must be the potential for it to create commercial or economic growth.
Competition information
- the competition is open and the deadline for applications is 9 May 2018
- business can work on their project alone or in collaboration with other organisations or researchers
- projects can range in size between £25,000 and £1 million and last between 6 months and 3 years
- you could attract up to 70% of your total project costs
- in conjunction with this competition we will also be funding Knowledge Transfer Partnerships. The deadline to apply is the same but the application process is different. You should contact your local knowledge transfer adviser for advice