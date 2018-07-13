Press release
Derry/Londonderry violence
Karen Bradley has condemned widespread violence and disorder in Derry/Londonderry last night.
Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, the Rt Hon Karen Bradley MP said:
The disorder in Derry/Londonderry last night, including targeted attacks on police vehicles and others, was completely unacceptable. These sustained attacks have been widely condemned and must end.
My full support goes to the PSNI and others who are working so hard to end this intolerable violence by a small minority.
