Dereham drug-dealer sent to prison

A woman who sold heroin to feed her own drug habit has been sent to prison today after the Solicitor General, Robert Buckland QC MP, referred her original sentence to the Court of Appeal for being too low.

On a search of 37 year old Kay Strugnall’s home, police found heroin with a street value of £2,700, large amounts of cash, and other paraphernalia relating to the selling of drugs. When Strugnall was arrested, she was also found to be concealing more drugs on her person.

Strugnall was originally sentenced at Norwich Crown Court in September, where she was given a 12 month community order with a 6 month drug rehabilitation requirement and 15 days rehabilitation activity requirement. Today, after the Solicitor General’s referral, the Court of Appeal increased her sentence to 4 years and 8 months imprisonment.

Speaking after the hearing, the Solicitor General said: