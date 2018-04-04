Derbyshire man reeled in for fishing without a licence

The Environment Agency is reminding anglers of the importance of having a rod licence, after a 48 year old Derbyshire man was ordered to pay over £500 in fines after being found guilty of fishing without a licence.

Nathan Hughes of Duffield Road, Little Eaton, was charged £523 after being found in breach of the Salmon and Freshwater Fisheries Act (1975) in January 2018.

The case heard at Northampton Magistrates Court was brought by the Environment Agency following the discovery of the offender on the River Soar at Kegworth.

Following the verdict, an Environment Agency spokesman said:

We are pleased with the outcome and hope that it will provide as a deterrent for any angler thinking of fishing without a licence. All the money raised from rod licence sales is used to protect and improve fish stocks and fisheries, benefitting anglers and those cheating the system will feel the full extent of our legal powers.

Every year across the country, thousands of anglers are prosecuted for not having a fishing licence. As well as swindling other anglers, fishing illegally can carry a hefty penalty. Getting caught without a licence could land a fine of up to £2,500.

Any angler aged 12 or over, fishing on a river, canal or still water needs a licence. An annual licence costs from just £30 (concessions available) and is available from www.gov.uk/get-a-fishing-licence or by calling the Environment Agency on 0344 800 5386 between 8am and 6pm, Monday to Friday.

Anyone with information about illegal fishing activities can contact the Environment Agency Incident Hotline on 0800 80 70 60 or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.