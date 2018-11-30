Defence Secretary announces new additions to Innovation Panel

The report concluded that an innovation ecosystem has emerged in Defence over the last year and is broadly working well. It has advised the Department on several ways it can continue to develop its approach to become more innovative.

In its response, the Ministry of Defence (MOD) outlined their commitment to improve the delivery of innovation and how it will meet the challenges. This includes recruiting a new Director of Defence Innovation, and improving the way data collection, sharing and analysis is delivered within the Department.

A new team of innovation experts have joined the dedicated Panel helping the MOD gain a military advantage through imagination, ingenuity and entrepreneurship.

The four new Panel members are:

Chair of the Henry Royce Institute, Baroness Brown of Cambridge: Julia King

CEO of software company, ARM Holdings: Simon Segars

Co-founder of What If: Dave Allan

Associate Dean for Innovation at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology: Professor Fiona Murray

They join Major Tim Peake, the first British astronaut at the European Space Agency; former Chief Executive of Innovate UK: Ruth McKernan; general partner at Google Ventures: Tom Hulme; and Chief Executive of BMT Group: Sarah Kenny.

Please follow the link for the Defence Innovation Advisory Panel Report 2018