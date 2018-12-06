Defence Minister reaffirms ties with Mexico

Mark Lancaster travelled to Mexico City where he was a guest at the inauguration of Mexico’s new president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Armed Forces Minister Mark Lancaster said:

Our relationship with allies across the globe will become more important than ever after we leave the European Union. We have a strong defence relationship with Mexico and my first meetings have made me confident their new regime will work effectively alongside us to tackle the shared threats we face.

Mr Lancaster met with the new Secretary of National Defence, General Luis Sandoval Gonzalez, and separately the new Secretary of the Navy, Admiral Jose Rafael Ojeda Duran. Joint training opportunities and increasing the role of women in the armed forces were among the topics discussed.

They also spoke about building upon a recently-signed Memorandum of Understanding between the two nations on defence co-operation.

These meetings presented an opportunity for him to further reaffirm the UK’s defence relationship with Mexico, following up on a positive visit made in September.