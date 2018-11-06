Defence and Security Accelerator Dial-in: Don't Blow It!

DASA will be hosting a dial-in event on 12 November 2018, 10am to midday to provide a short briefing on the ‘Don’t Blow It!’ Safely eliminating chemical and biological munitions on the battlefield competition followed by an open forum Q&A session.

Also available will be the opportunity to book a one to one telecon meeting with the competition team to discuss questions specific to your proposal.

Further information can be found in the competition document.