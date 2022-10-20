Defence accommodation set to improve through new strategy

New strategy introduces minimum standards to Single Living Accommodation

Long-term relationships treated equal to marriage and civil partnerships

Housing allocation based on family needs rather than military rank

This holistic approach prioritises the needs and personal circumstances of individuals, and ensures the most suitable accommodation is allocated.

The Government is also extending the eligibility requirements of the Service Families Accommodation to make sure the same level of support is offered to those in long term relationships. As a result of this change, the Ministry of Defence will be able to offer more service people access to a larger variety of housing leading to the reduction in excess housing.

During a visit to Combermere Barracks, Windsor, Minister for Defence People, Veterans and Service Families Sarah Atherton also confirmed that the Ministry of Defence will raise the standards of Single Living Accommodation through a number of measures set out in the Defence Accommodation Strategy, delivering on a wider commitment to ensure the needs of serving personnel are met.

Setting out a clear vision to improve accommodation for those serving in the Armed Forces and their families, the strategy promotes the fair allocation of accommodation, seeks to improve the quality of accommodation, and ensure better value for money whilst promoting environmental sustainability.

Minister for Defence People, Veterans and Service Families Sarah Atherton said:

Our Armed Forces dedicate their lives to our nation and deserve a decent standard of accommodation. The changes I have announced today will ensure we maximise the support we provide. Serving personnel and their families make significant sacrifices to adapt to the various demands of service life. We must do all we can to give them the right accommodation that meets their needs, now and into the future.

The strategy focuses on:

The introduction of a minimum standard for Single Living Accommodation which will raise the baseline quality across the entire defence estate, which all SLA accommodation must adhere to. This is in addition to mandatory safety and legal compliance measures that SLA must offer individuals including appropriately private, quiet, secure, dry, appropriately ventilated and heated space with access to hot water.

Adapting the allocation of accommodation to take into account individual needs rather than basing decision on rank.

Recognising long-term relationships as equal to marriage or civil partnerships, allowing serving personnel to apply for accommodation in the same manner as those who are married and in civil partnerships.

Chief of Defence People Lieutenant General James Smith said: