News story
DECA WINS £4.8 M SUPPORT WORK CONTRACT
The Special Projects Communications and Force Protection Delivery Team (SPCFP DT) is pleased to announce it has placed a £4.8M task with the Defence Electronic Components Agency (DECA) based in North Wales for the support of life saving equipment used by the Armed Services.
DECA will provide managed services and undertake the maintenance, repairs and operation of SPCFP’s Electronic Countermeasure (ECM) equipment until 2023, securing a range of specialist technical skills in the region, and saving the taxpayer £3.2M in the overall cost of support.
This is the first task placed under the new DECA Tasking Agreement (DTA) of this magnitude, enabling DECA to manage the extensive supply chain on behalf of DE&S which in turn will provide greater confidence to their military customers in the provision of this vital equipment.
Geraint Spearing, CE of DECA stated,
We are delighted that we are able to deliver critical support to our military colleagues on this life saving equipment, whilst demonstrating our value to Defence. The solution we have agreed is testament to the excellent joint working between SPCFP DT and DECA teams.