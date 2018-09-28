DECA WINS £4.8 M SUPPORT WORK CONTRACT

DECA will provide managed services and undertake the maintenance, repairs and operation of SPCFP’s Electronic Countermeasure (ECM) equipment until 2023, securing a range of specialist technical skills in the region, and saving the taxpayer £3.2M in the overall cost of support.

This is the first task placed under the new DECA Tasking Agreement (DTA) of this magnitude, enabling DECA to manage the extensive supply chain on behalf of DE&S which in turn will provide greater confidence to their military customers in the provision of this vital equipment.

Geraint Spearing, CE of DECA stated,