Press release
David Mundell to promote Scottish interests abroad
This week Scottish Secretary David Mundell will be flying the flag for Scottish businesses as he visits Hong Kong and Japan to strengthen trade links between Scotland and the UK with the two countries.
Mr Mundell will meet senior political and business figures, to promote Scotland as a great place for investment, business and study.
Mr Mundell said:
Scotland has long established connections with Hong Kong and Japan and I am looking forward to building on those ties and forming new partnerships as I meet a variety of stakeholders throughout this trip – from businesses and opinion formers to Scottish students abroad.
I am particularly keen to promote the UK Government’s GREAT Festival of Innovation taking place in Hong Kong in March offering the latest thinking on innovation across industry, society and community, building life-long partnerships.
I will also be promoting Scottish produce, such as Scottish craft gin which has been a global success story, and is extremely popular in Japan, and meeting with the Japanese investors in Scotland.
Scotland’s skills, products and services are highly regarded globally, and we can build on that as we leave the EU and strike ambitious new trade deals around the world.
In Hong Kong, Mr Mundell will meet Scottish companies seeking to develop business interests in Hong Kong and the region, Scottish students studying at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, as well as meeting winners of the annual UK Government’s Hong Kong FinTech Awards.
In Japan he will meet with life sciences investors, host a roundtable with Japanese MPs on LGBT issues, and meet with senior Government ministers.