David Mundell announces £150 million funding from the UK Government for the Tay Cities Deal

David Mundell joined with representatives from the Scottish government, leaders from four local councils along with business and academic chiefs at Perth & Kinross Council HQ to sign the Tay Cities Deal.

This deal brings together public, private and voluntary organisations in Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth & Kinross to deliver a smarter and fairer region.

Funding from the UK Government will be used for a range of projects across the region including; rural broadband, boosting tourism, cyber security, energy and much more.

Announcing the deal Secretary of State for Scotland, David Mundell, said:

“The UK Government’s Tay Cities Deal investment will deliver a transformational boost to the region’s economy. The impact of the £150m funding package will be felt across Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perth and Kinross. I want to thank the local partners for their efforts so far.

“But this is only the start. The real work starts now to deliver these exciting projects - so it’s vital the partners and Scotland’s two governments work together to realise the deal’s amazing potential.

“In all, the UK Government has committed more than £1.1 billion to City Region Deals right across Scotland and we are already seeing the fruits of that investment.”

