The DASA Real-World Incident Hackathon will take place on 26-27 November in Central London.

This hackathon will focus on improving the way we investigate incidents through the application of Multimedia Analysis and Artificial Intelligence.

Participants will be asked to process large amounts of real-world incident multimedia data and rapidly identify key information for on-site experts - people, places, events, in fact anything that may assist an investigations team.

We’re interested in how entities relate to each other, the event timeline and narrative, and near-term predictions. Data will mostly take the form of video which will be varied in quality, source, and format. Some will be live-streamed during the event.

This is a unique opportunity for participants to demonstrate their ability to extract useful information and insights from large multimedia data sources which would help teams to respond to incidents more quickly and effectively. We expect participants to exploit cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence techniques, including Machine Vision, to achieve the best results.

At the end of the second day a final prize presentation will take place.

To register for the event, please visit the Eventbrite page.

If you have any questions then please email accelerator@dstl.gov.uk with the title Real-World Incident hackathon in the subject line.