DASA hackathons open for registration

The first hackathon will focus on real-world incident response and take place on 26-27 November 2018.

The second will be a defence logistics hackathon, taking place on 29-30 November 2018.

For these events, we are looking to bring together the best from academia, industry and government in the defence and security arena.

Brief details about the hackathons are as follows:

Real-World Incident Response Hackathon

This Hackathon will focus on improving the way we investigate incidents through the application of Multimedia Analysis and Artificial Intelligence.

Further details are available on the Real-World Incident Hackathon page.

Defence Logistics Hackathon

This hackathon will focus on accelerating Logistics Decision Support through exploiting Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Machine Learning (ML) capabilities.

Further details are available on the Defence Logistics Hackathon page.