Damian Hinds appointed Secretary of State for Education

The Prime Minister has appointed Damian Hinds MP as Secretary of State for Education.

Commenting on his new role, the Secretary of State for Education Damian Hinds said:

“I am honoured to be appointed Education Secretary.

“This Government has a strong record raising education standards and offering opportunity, particularly to those most in need, through our nurseries, schools, colleges and world-class universities.

“We are here to make sure young people and adults in this country have the chance to make the most of their talents and get on in life. That means more good school places and giving people the chance to learn and upskill throughout their lives with high-quality degrees, apprenticeships and other technical and vocational qualifications.

“Thanks to a hardworking and incredibly talented generation of teachers, alongside our bold reforms, there are now 1.9million more children in good or outstanding schools than in 2010, our pupils are now amongst the world’s best readers and our GCSEs and A-levels now rank amongst the world’s best qualifications.

“Working with the teaching profession, educational staff, businesses and employers, I want to continue to build on this fantastic record.

“The world economy is changing and it is through education, skills and training from the early years into adulthood that we will make sure no one is left behind - delivering a modern country that is globally competitive and fit for the future.”