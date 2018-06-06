D-Day veterans invited to register for 75th Anniversary

The sailors, marines, soldiers and airmen who helped pave the way for the liberation of Europe have been honoured on the 74th anniversary of the Normandy Landings.

Services of remembrance were held in Bayeux, France to mark 74 years since Allied troops landed on the beaches of Normandy on 6th June 1944, paving the way for the liberation of France and the end of the Second World War.

Veterans of D-Day have also been invited to register with the Royal British Legion to take part in the 75th anniversary commemorations planned for June 2019.

Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson said:

The Normandy Landings were the vital springboard to the liberation of Europe and the end of the Second World War. The breath-taking bravery and ingenuity shown during those days still echo through today’s armed forces. At D-Day 75 the eyes of the world will be on these men once more. To enable us to do them justice it’s important we find as many veterans as possible and let them know how to participate. We will never forget the debt we owe for the peace and freedom we now enjoy.

The Royal British Legion is working with partners including the Government, the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, the Normandy Memorial Trust and the Spirit of Normandy Trust to plan significant commemorations to mark D Day 75 both in France and the UK.

Contacting the Royal British Legion or registering on the Legion’s D Day 75 website will enable the partners to communicate with the veterans and their families as plans are confirmed and more details are released.

Last year, the Prime Minister announced funding for the new memorial in Normandy. The Prime Minister and French President Emmanuel Macron will attend the inauguration of the project in June next year as part of the 75th anniversary commemorations.