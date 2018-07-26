Customer survey: be part of our transformation

Earlier this week, we spoke to James Downes, our Head of Product, about the importance of customer insight.

As part of our newly-launched transformation programme, James is heavily involved with transforming our customer-facing digital products and services.

Transformation can mean different things to different organisations. But, for us, it can be summarised using our vision of ‘brilliant people, brilliant systems and brilliant services’.

So, what does this really mean and what do we want to achieve?

As the UK’s registry of limited companies, we’re responsible for incorporating and dissolving limited companies, registering company information and making that information available to the public. The fundamentals of what we do are not going to change. But, how we do it will change as part of the transformation programme.

Our digital products range from filing services, where customers can incorporate and dissolve their companies, right through to the other end of the product spectrum – where customers can view company information by using one of our search tools.

James said:

The important thing for us is that we develop brilliant digital products and services and that we develop and maintain a great reputation for all our services, our processes and our people. But, to do this, we need input from our customers and stakeholders.

Our survey has been running for almost 3 months. We’ve received over 30,000 responses so far, which is great. But, we still need more.

James explains:

We want anybody that uses our services to take part in our latest survey. Companies, directors, secretaries, accountants – all those that file documents to Companies House.

The results will give us the information we need to improve our products and services, and help shape our future development.

He adds:

We also want to hear from people that use our products and services to consume information. And, of course, we want to hear from our stakeholders. We have a lot of people who have a ‘stake’ in what we do here at Companies House. Formation agents, big accountancy firms, trade press, government, for example. It’s important that they have a say in any future direction we may take. So, we would very much like to hear from them too. Basically, if you have contact with Companies House – we want to hear from you.

Over to you.

Our survey closes on 7 August, so there’s still time for you to take part. It’ll only take you 10 minutes to complete, and you’ll have the chance to enter a free prize draw to win an iPad Pro.