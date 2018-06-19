News story
Crovect 1.25% w/v Pour-on Solution for Sheep - Product defect recall alert
Product defect recall alert for Crovect 1.25% w/v Pour-on Solution for Sheep (Vm 00879/4017) by Elanco Animal Health
We wish to make wholesalers aware that Elanco Animal Health has issued a recall of Crovect 1.25% w/v Pour-on Solution for Sheep (Vm 00879/4017).
The recall is due to the possible presence of a defect in the pack, which may cause the caps to split. This issue impacts the following batches of 0.8 litre bottles only;
|Product
|Batch
|Expiry Date
|Crovect 1.25% w/v Pour-on Solution for Sheep
|20556
|04/2019
|Crovect 1.25% w/v Pour-on Solution for Sheep
|20723
|07/2019
|Crovect 1.25% w/v Pour-on Solution for Sheep
|20822
|04/2019
For further information regarding the recall, please contact Matthew Edwards, email: elanco_orders@lilly.com Tel : 01256 779519
Published 19 June 2018