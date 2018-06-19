Crovect 1.25% w/v Pour-on Solution for Sheep - Product defect recall alert

We wish to make wholesalers aware that Elanco Animal Health has issued a recall of Crovect 1.25% w/v Pour-on Solution for Sheep (Vm 00879/4017).

The recall is due to the possible presence of a defect in the pack, which may cause the caps to split. This issue impacts the following batches of 0.8 litre bottles only;

Product Batch Expiry Date Crovect 1.25% w/v Pour-on Solution for Sheep 20556 04/2019 Crovect 1.25% w/v Pour-on Solution for Sheep 20723 07/2019 Crovect 1.25% w/v Pour-on Solution for Sheep 20822 04/2019

For further information regarding the recall, please contact Matthew Edwards, email: elanco_orders@lilly.com Tel : 01256 779519