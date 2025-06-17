Crossbench Peerages June 2025

The King has been graciously pleased to signify His intention of conferring Peerages of the United Kingdom for Life upon the undermentioned:

Nominations for Crossbench Peerages:

Sir Tim Barrow GCMG LVO MBE - lately National Security Adviser. Former Second Permanent Under-Secretary and Political Director at the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO). Dr Simon Case CVO - lately Cabinet Secretary and Head of the Civil Service. Former Private Secretary to HRH Prince William, Duke of Cambridge. Former Principal Private Secretary to the Prime Minister. Dame Katherine Grainger DBE - Chair of the British Olympic Association, former Chair of UK Sport and former Olympian. Former Chancellor of Oxford Brookes University, currently Chancellor of the University of Glasgow. Dame Sharon White, Lady Chote, DBE - former Chair of the John Lewis Partnership, former Chief Executive of the Ofcom and former Second Permanent Secretary at HM Treasury.

Citations

Sir Tim Barrow GCMG LVO MBE

Sir Tim Barrow served as National Security Adviser from 2022 to 2024. Prior to this he was the Second Permanent Secretary and Political Director at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO). As Political Director, he worked on the biggest foreign policy issues facing the country, including playing a leading role in the UK’s diplomatic response to Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine.

Sir Tim was the Permanent Representative of the United Kingdom to the European Union from 2017 to 2020 and the British Ambassador to the European Union from 2020 to 2021 and played an important role in the United Kingdom’s Brexit negotiations with the EU.

Sir Tim’s civil service career began at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) in 1986. He served in London, Kyiv, Moscow and Brussels before his appointment as the British Ambassador to Ukraine in 2006. In 2008, he became the Ambassador to the Western European Union and the UK Representative to the Political and Security Committee. From 2011 to 2016, he served as the British Ambassador to Russia before returning to London as the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office’s Political Director.

Dr Simon Case CVO

Dr Simon Case was Cabinet Secretary and Head of the Civil Service from September 2020 to December 2024. As Cabinet Secretary he supported four Prime Ministers in responding to the Covid-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine and the delivery of the funeral arrangements for Queen Elizabeth II. Before this he was appointed Permanent Secretary at No.10.

Simon has had a long and varied career as a senior public servant. He served as Private Secretary to HRH Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and as Principal Private Secretary to the Prime Minister from 2016 to 2017. He has also served as Director General for Northern Ireland and Ireland and Director General for the UK-EU relationship, both at the Department for Exiting the European Union, and Director of Strategy at GCHQ.

Since leaving Government, he has been appointed as the independent Chair of the Barrow Delivery Board Barrow Transformation Fund, a £200m government package to deepen and develop Barrow’s crucial role at the heart of UK national security and nuclear submarine-building, overseen by the Defence Nuclear Enterprise. He is also a Non-Executive Director at the Ministry of Defence. Simon holds a PhD in political history from Queen Mary’s University of London.

Dame Katherine Grainger DBE

Dame Katherine Grainger is Britain’s most decorated female rower and the only female athlete – in any sport – to gain medals in five consecutive Olympic Games. Following her completion of two terms as Chair of UK Sport, Dame Katherine was appointed as Chair of the British Olympic Association.

Born in Glasgow, Dame Katherine read law at the University of Edinburgh and then obtained a Masters in law from the University of Glasgow and a PhD from King’s College London. Dame Katherine began rowing in 1993, winning a silver medal at the Sydney, Athens and Beijing Olympics, before winning a gold medal in London, and a further silver medal in Rio de Janeiro, as well as eight World Championship medals, including six gold medals.

Dame Katherine is on the board of the Youth Sport Trust and is patron of Netball Scotland, Winning Scotland and the National Coastwatch Institution. She was appointed a DBE in 2017, following previous awards of MBE and CBE. Katherine was previously Chancellor of Oxford Brookes University and is currently the Chancellor of the University of Glasgow and Honorary Colonel of the 215 (Scottish) Multirole Medical Regiment of the British Army. She is also the Honorary President of Scottish Rowing.

Dame Sharon White DBE

Dame Sharon White has spent much of her career in public service, holding a number of the most senior positions in the Civil Service. She was the first black person and second woman to be a Permanent Secretary at HM Treasury, serving as the Second Permanent Secretary between 2013 and 2015, after which she was CEO of Ofcom from March 2015 to November 2019.

Dame Sharon joined the Civil Service in 1998, working at HM Treasury, the British Embassy in Washington, the 10 Downing Street Policy Unit and the World Bank, before becoming a Director General in the Department for International Development, followed by the MoJ, DWP and HMT. Dame Sharon was appointed DBE in 2020 for Public Service. Dame Sharon is an honorary fellow at Nuffield College, University of Oxford, and was a Non-Executive Director for Barratt Developments.

Since leaving the Civil Service, Dame Sharon has become the Managing Director and Head of Europe for Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (the Quebec Deposition and Investment Fund), having previously been the Chair of the John Lewis Partnership from February 2020 until September 2024.