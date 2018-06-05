News story
Crime news: prison law scope changes to 2017 crime contract
Updated documents are available for download following further changes to the scope of prison law which take effect from 12 June 2018.
We are making updated 2017 standard crime contract documents available for download. This follows recent changes to the scope of prison law.
The documents have been updated following consultations with representative bodies.
The amended regulations will come into effect on 12 June 2018. Guidance will also be updated.
Further information
Standard Crime Contract 2017 – to download amended contract
