Coventry hit-and-run killer has sentence increased after Solicitor General’s referral

A man who killed 2 young boys due to driving while intoxicated has today had his sentence increased after the Solicitor General, Robert Buckland QC MP, referred his sentence to the Court of Appeal for being too low.

Robert Anthony Brown, 54, was driving at twice the speed limit while under the influence of cocaine when he collided with the Platt-May family who were crossing the road. Two young brothers, aged 6 and 2, were killed by the impact.

Brown has an extensive history of previous motoring-related offences, and at the time of this offence was disqualified from driving, unlicensed, and uninsured.

Brown was originally sentenced at Warwick Crown Court in April to 9 years’ imprisonment and disqualified from driving for 15 years. Today, after the Solicitor General’s referral, the Court of Appeal increased his sentence to 10 years 6 months’ imprisonment.

Speaking after the hearing, the Solicitor General said: