Coronavirus (COVID-19) guidance for employees, employers and businesses

If you are an employer or a business owner we encourage you to read and follow the guidance for employers and businesses, and to check this page regularly for updates.

This guidance will assist employers and businesses in providing advice to staff on:

the novel coronavirus ( COVID-19 )

) how to help prevent spread of all respiratory infections including COVID-19

what to do if someone with suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19 has been in a workplace setting

has been in a workplace setting what advice to give to individuals who have travelled to specific areas, as outlined by the Chief Medical Officer

advice for the certification of absence from work resulting from COVID-19

Additional resources

the government’s coronavirus action plan provides detailed information about the government’s response

the government has put a range of support in place for those who do not receive Statutory Sick Pay, including Universal Credit and contributory Employment and Support Allowance

ACAS has published information for employees and employers, including simple steps to help protect the health and safety of staff

businesses can access a range of finance through the government-owned British Business Bank, visit the Bank’s Finance Hub for further information

a number of private lenders are also making funds available to small businesses impacted by COVID-19 , including £2 billion from Lloyds Banking Group and £5 billion from NatWest

If you have a query that isn’t covered by this guidance you can contact the Business Support Helpline.