Contract awarded to create reliable North West road network

The Maintenance and Response contract for motorways and major A roads in Greater Manchester, Merseyside, Cheshire and South Lancashire is worth £325 million, will run for up to 15 years and has been awarded to Amey as part of our Asset Delivery operating model.

The contract, which starts in April 2019, will see Amey carrying out routine maintenance, repairing defects, responding to emergency incidents and providing severe weather services on 260 miles of motorway and 50 miles of major A road.

Our executive director of operations Nick Harris said:

We recognise that how we maintain our roads and respond to incidents are extremely important issues for drivers. By working more closely with our supply chain colleagues who carry out these activities, we will be able to work more effectively, identify innovative ways of working and provide the best possible quality of service to our customers. We’re committed to driving improvement and strengthening our regional expertise. We’re delighted to welcome Amey to our North West Asset Delivery supply chain community and look forward to establishing a successful, long-term relationship with them.

Amey’s chief executive Andy Milner said:

We are pleased to have been awarded this key contract by Highways England. Working together, listening and learning from our clients and customers, we have reshaped our highways business to put collaboration and service delivery at the heart of our approach. This approach is the basis of developing the this collaborative model with Highways England and the supply chain to deliver services for the communities of the North West.

Further Asset Delivery contracts will be awarded for Design Services and the Construction Works Framework in Greater Manchester, Merseyside, Cheshire and South Lancashire in the coming months. We’ll be working with all the successful contractors to ensure that they are ready to begin delivering key services from April 2019.

