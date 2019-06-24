Construction begins on Royal Marines accommodation in Lympstone

The £10m project will see the creation of a 181-bed block for junior ranks as well as supporting facilities, such as a communal area and administrative offices, at the site near Lympstone. The accommodation will comprise of 21 eight-bed rooms and 1 ten-bed unit plus three single Duty of Care rooms for supporting staff. All rooms have been designed so that they can be allocated to either male or female occupants.

The new blocks will house Royal Marine recruits who have either been injured in training or are undergoing remedial professional military training.

The Defence Infrastructure Organisation ( DIO ) awarded the contract for the construction to Galliford Try in April along with AECOM which was awarded the Technical Support Provider (TSP) contract to assist DIO in its delivery to the Royal Marines.

The construction is planned to complete in August next year.

Simon Jones, DIO Project Manager, said:

DIO is pleased that work has begun on the accommodation at Lympstone.

This purpose-built bespoke facility will ensure that all personnel, both male and female who are recovering from injury and undergoing rehabilitation can recuperate in facilities that are truly fit for purpose.

Mark Wusthoff, Area Director for Galliford Try South West, commented:

It’s fantastic to finally be on site to deliver this much-needed accommodation for our hardworking servicemen and women. We are delighted to be collaborating with DIO once more in the south west following the successful delivery of the ‘dunk tank’ at RNAS Yeovilton, and look forward to working with them and the Royal Marines to deliver the high-quality facilities their personnel deserve.

