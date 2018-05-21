Companies House staff thanked for supporting Merthyr man’s mammoth cycle challenge

Chris Daniels, 55, is hoping to cover the equivalent 18,000 miles – all while seated on a static bike – to set a world record and raise money for cancer charities.

Former civil servant Chris spent a week peddling furiously in the foyer at Companies House in Cardiff, where staff donated generously and even joined him during the virtual ride.

Chris, from Merthyr Tydfil, is undertaking the feat in memory of his late wife, Rita, who sadly died in 2016 after a battle with bowel cancer.

Chris said:

Rita wanted to raise awareness and funds to fight all forms of cancer so in her honour I will be riding for Bowel Cancer UK, Velindre Cancer Centre and Cancer Research Wales. Rita was an incredibly inspirational person but sadly we lost her to bowel cancer. I’m doing this for her and everybody else who has been affected by cancer.

He has staged rides at venues across Wales, where people have donated money and joined in to raise funds for cancer charities of their choosing.

So far, the efforts of Chris and his supporters have raised nearly £60,000 for 25 cancer charities.

He added:

We’ve had amazing support at places like Companies House from amazing people who have shown incredible generosity. Every bit of that keeps me going.

Louise Smyth, Chief Executive of Companies House, said:

Well done to Chris who has taken on this mammoth challenge for a really worthy cause that affects so many of us. It’s great to see so many people at Companies House give up their time, money and sweat in support of that and with big smiles.

Chris’ attempt, which began in December 2017, will be broken into four stages, which will see him cover vast distances across Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.

To donate, visit his Just Giving page.

You can follow Chris’ progress on his Facebook page.